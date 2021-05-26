What’s Going on With the Capital One Tower?

newsbreak-logo
Buildings in the downtown area are slowly being worked on. Driving to work this afternoon, I noticed the First Federal Building had a crew working on the outside. Honestly, it made me happy to see some progress in the downtown area. To some, it looks like nothing has been done at all. However, after seeing what the area looked like the day after Laura, I can say without a doubt the area of downtown Lake Charles looks much better than it did months ago. That is, until you make the turn and see the Capital One building.

Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Recovery Expo Coming in June

The city of Lake Charles is teaming up with the Prien Lake Mall and holding a Lake Charles Recovery Expo on four different days. The focus of the expo is to get residents in touch with all the different resources people need to utilize as we all try to keep the recovery going.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Cherrydale Street in Lake Charles Devastated After May 17 Flood

Another neighborhood desolated after the Monday, May 17 flood in Lake Charles is the Cherrydale Street area. Like the Terrace, Oak Park, 5th Avenue and many other communities in the Lake Area, residents are at their wits' end. I know people who just finished renovations and hurricane damage repairs, only to have everything ruined by floodwater.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Market Basket Reopens One of Their Lake Charles Locations

It's been almost ten months since Hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and devastated almost everything in her path. Many businesses took a direct hit, causing so much damage they were forced to basically rebuild from scratch. The beloved Market Basket stores in Lake Charles were among them. Not just...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Downtown at Sundown Now Open to Everyone

The annual downtown Lake Charles event known as Downtown at Sundown was announced a month or so ago. The concert series is known to pack the streets of downtown Lake Charles each year, but was forced to be virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. When it was announced this...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Greinwich Terrace Residents Offered Buyout

Residents in the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood have been flooded out between 2017 and most recently during last week's record rain. For at least four years, many people living within the neighborhood have had to rebuild, only to lose their homes and vehicles again and again. If it's not flood water, it's hurricanes.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

“No More Drowning in Silence” Clothing Drive This Saturday

Carmeletta Joseph, CEO and Founder of No More Drowning in Silence, is kicking off the Memorial Day weekend with a clothes drive. This is a community-wide event geared at helping the local women's shelter of Lake Charles. If you have gently used clothing that could benefit some young lady in the area, you are encouraged to bring them this Saturday.
AdvocacyPosted by
107 JAMZ

FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Program Deadline Is May 28

Friday, May 28 is the deadline for folks living in the following Louisiana Parishes to apply for emergency housing from FEMA: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion, and Vernon. If you applied for Hurricane Laura or Delta FEMA assistance and still need...
AdvocacyPosted by
107 JAMZ

United Way Is Offering Assistance for Flooded Homeowners

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced their 211 resource phone line will begin taking property cleanup applications. Residents in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis can call 211 to speak to a specialist. The United Way say they are coordinating with FEMA, volunteer groups, faith-based organizations, and the CDC to help assist homeowners in getting needed supplies and help in cleaning up the damages.
HealthPosted by
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Deptartment of Health To Offer At-Home Vaccinations

Many elderly and ill Louisiana residents have had a hard time getting to vaccination sites to receive their COVID-19 shots. The Louisiana Department of Health is making sure no one is left out, as they are now offering to vaccinate you at your home. The LDH says that, so far, they have administered about 200 vaccines at homes across the state, and that number is growing daily.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Free Lunches in Lake Charles for Flood Victims

The Captain's Table in Lake Charles is offering free lunches this Friday, May 20 for victims of the recent flood. The city experienced over twelve inches of rain in just six hours on Monday, causing damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Outside the city limits, rain totals reached around fifteen inches in some parts.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Home Flooding Victims, Help Is on the Way This Weekend

Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, is heading to Lake Charles to assist homeowners with their flood damage. Operation Blessing will be located at Christian World Church in Lake Charles. (Click here for directions.) Lake Charles homeowners who sustained damage from the flood this week are asked to come fill out a work request form starting tomorrow and continuing daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Operation Blessing will organize volunteers from around the area and country and dispatch teams to local homes to help clean up damages.
EconomyPosted by
107 JAMZ

Homeowners Face Building Material and Lumber Shortages

Honestly, it's been one thing after another. Here in SWLA, we've had nearly a year of destructive weather. Record hurricanes, winter storms, floods, and on and on. We are weeks away from the 2021 Hurricane Season, and most of us are still trying to rebuild from the destruction left behind from 2020. Finding a licensed and honest construction crew in SWLA is either difficult or the construction companies can't take on the work for lack of workers. I know a ton of people who have unfinished work because the construction crew they hired literally walked off the job and never came back.