Tri Pointe Homes Takes Top Honors in Two Merchandising Categories For Its Canopy North Community At 2021 Phoenix Metro Mame Awards

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sales pavilion at the homebuilder’s Avance community also wins a MAME Award. – Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has won two awards at the 2021 Phoenix Metro MAME (Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence) Awards. The homebuilder took home top honors for Best Outdoor Living Space of a Home and Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Home, in addition to one of its sales center’s taking home the Best Sales Pavilion accolade. Tri Pointe Homes was also a 10-time awards finalist in eight categories at the annual event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona (HBACA).

