Since its creation in 1980 the Roland TR-808 has had a monumental impact on music. There had existed a few drum machines at the time but this was the first one where you could actually program your own drum patterns. On top of that, the drum sounds were not actual drum samples but were drum sounds made by a machine. This unique, futuristic sound initially was not embraced but fast-forward 40 years later, the 808 has become such a cornerstone that those sounds are now staples of several genres. I did not realize how much impact the 808 had for me personally until I put this article together, and I will highlight several songs from my life that feature the 808.