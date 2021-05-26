Death Sentence Upheld for Killer of Deputy Frank Trejo

The state supreme court is upholding the death sentence for the man who killed Sonoma Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Trejo in 1995. The ruling came Monday after Robert Scully’s defense team argued to overturn his conviction saying the trial should’ve been held outside of Sonoma County due to the media coverage. However, Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote for the court “We conclude defendant’s claims of error lack merit, and therefore affirm his convictions and death judgment.” In March of 1995, Deputy Trejo investigated a suspicious truck that had stopped in a parking lot on Highway 12. Scully was armed with a shotgun and forced the deputy to the ground before shooting him in the head.