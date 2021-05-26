National Data Shows Two-Thirds of 16- and 17-Year-Olds Plan to Work This Summer

We must get past this narrative that unemployment benefits are a disincentive to work. This is absolutely not the case. And the data do not support such a claim. Oddly, reporters have not reported on both sides of this issue. They have stories quoting a few companies and ignore interviewing the millions out looking for work and their experiences, including the millions of mothers who were forced to leave the work force through no fault of their own in order to take care of their children. Our workers are still fearful of returning to work in unsafe environments, especially in sectors with the highest risks of COVID deaths.