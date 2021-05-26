Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

National Data Shows Two-Thirds of 16- and 17-Year-Olds Plan to Work This Summer

akbizmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey of teens conducted for Junior Achievement (JA) by the research firm ENGINE Insights shows that two-thirds of 16- and 17-year-olds (68%) plan to work this summer. Nearly the same percentage of teens in that age group (69%) who planned to work in the summer of 2019, based on a similar survey taken pre-pandemic. The 2021 survey of 1,002 13- to 17-year-olds was conducted by ENGINE Insights from May 6 through 13, 2021. The survey was not conducted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

www.akbizmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#High School#Two Thirds#Teenagers#Age Group#School Age#Engine Insights#17 Year Olds#Summer Jobs#Teens#Decline#Covid Cases#Debt Free College#Proper Safety Measures#Money#Restaurants#Junior Achievement#Ja
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthtkmagazine.com

Summer Jobs Survey: 68% of 16- and 17-Year-Olds Plan to Work this Summer – Same Level as Pre-Pandemic

A new survey of teens conducted for Junior Achievement by the research firm ENGINE Insights shows that two-thirds of 16- and 17-year-olds (68%) plan to work this summer. Nearly the same percentage of teens in that age group (69%) who planned to work in the summer of 2019, based on a similar survey taken pre-pandemic. The 2021 survey of 1,002 13- to 17-year-olds was conducted by ENGINE Insights from May 6 through 13, 2021. The survey was not conducted in 2020 due to the pandemic.
EconomyAlbany Herald

Data show unemployment benefits are not a work disincentive

We must get past this narrative that unemployment benefits are a disincentive to work. This is absolutely not the case. And the data do not support such a claim. Oddly, reporters have not reported on both sides of this issue. They have stories quoting a few companies and ignore interviewing the millions out looking for work and their experiences, including the millions of mothers who were forced to leave the work force through no fault of their own in order to take care of their children. Our workers are still fearful of returning to work in unsafe environments, especially in sectors with the highest risks of COVID deaths.
CollegesThe Tab

Leaked LSBU email suggests plans to cut two thirds of undergraduate courses

An email sent to London South Bank University (LSBU) staff has outlined potential undergraduate course cuts in humanities due to “poor graduate outcomes” that will be “penalised” by the Office for Students (OfS), according to the Guardian. History and geography will no longer be available to students, and the total...
Minoritiesgivingcompass.org

Braven: Fueling a Generation of Diverse Leaders through Higher Education

This Q&A is part of a series highlighting the work of Black education leaders in partnership with the 1954 Project. [Photo Credit: Braven]. By the time she reached high school, Aimée Eubanks Davis, founder and CEO of Braven, knew the power of economic mobility. Her parents had purchased a property four blocks from a notorious gang headquarters that now sits seven blocks from the Obama home in Chicago. Later, as an educator, Eubanks Davis identified an education-to-employment gap that was preventing young people from attaining economic opportunity.
Politicsakbizmag.com

Alaska Permanent Fund Reaches Record High of $80.1 Billion

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the daily value of the Alaska Permanent Fund reached an all-time record high of $80.1 billion on May 28. “The Permanent Fund has done an exceptional job and we are seeing the highest returns ever in a single year. Following a year of hardship due to the pandemic, the Permanent Fund will undoubtedly be a key financial resource for the state and Alaskan families,” said Dunleavy. “Further, now is the time to constitutionally protect this fund for future generations and ensure Alaskans continue to receive their 50 percent share of the state’s resource wealth.”
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
Malad City, IDPosted by
Malad City Daily

Get hired! Job openings in and around Malad City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Malad City: 1. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 2. Manufacturing 2-2-3 Schedule; 3. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 4. Family Dollar, Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!; 5. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A;