From the time Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain wore Daniel Johnston’s artwork on a t-shirt (to say nothing of last year’s meta moment when Kid Cudi got a tattoo of Cobain wearing Daniel Johnston’s artwork on a t-shirt), the eccentric Texan singer-songwriter became as famed for his squiggly line drawings and pure-as-snow paintings as he was for his music and battles with mental health issues. When he died suddenly, at age 58 in 2019, Johnston left behind 17 albums, the reverence of musicians like Tom Waits, Sonic Youth, and The Flaming Lips, one great documentary in 2005’s The Devil and Daniel Johnston, and a body of artwork that’s brutal and funny, poignant and sad, distanced and dear, and all coming from a place few of us could truly understand, yet all of us would delight in.