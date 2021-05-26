Cancel
Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

By Bill Addison, Los Angeles Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.

