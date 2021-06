Republican Rep. Michael Guest voted “yes” on the bill to establish an independent 9/11 type commission to study the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Guest is a Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee chaired by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson. The committee’s top two leaders, Thompson and ranking member Rep. John Katko of New York, met over four months to hammer out the bill. In the end, it closely resembled a proposal put forward earlier by House Republican leadership. This led Katko to believe GOP leaders would allow members freedom to vote their conscience.