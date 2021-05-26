Chicago PD season 8 finale spoilers: More on the Ruzek, Burgess struggle

In just a few hours on NBC the epic Chicago PD season 8 finale is going to arrive. So what can you expect throughout? Chaos and desperation. At this point, you probably know what much of the stakes are going to be entering the hour. Just think about the following: Burgess is in grave danger and before things wrap up, we imagine the show will give us a greater sense of clarity on her state. We’ll also find out how far some of the other members of Intelligence are willing to go in order to save her. We know that reform has been one of the central themes at the heart of this season, so will that lead to Intelligence checking most of what they’ve done and learned at the door?