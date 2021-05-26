Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago PD season 8 finale spoilers: More on the Ruzek, Burgess struggle

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few hours on NBC the epic Chicago PD season 8 finale is going to arrive. So what can you expect throughout? Chaos and desperation. At this point, you probably know what much of the stakes are going to be entering the hour. Just think about the following: Burgess is in grave danger and before things wrap up, we imagine the show will give us a greater sense of clarity on her state. We’ll also find out how far some of the other members of Intelligence are willing to go in order to save her. We know that reform has been one of the central themes at the heart of this season, so will that lead to Intelligence checking most of what they’ve done and learned at the door?

Marina Squerciati
TV Seriescartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 4 finale spoilers: Ryan Guzman on Eddie’s fate (video)

Are you prepared for the 9-1-1 season 4 finale to air on Fox this coming Monday? We’re pretty sure right now that we’re not! Over the course of “Survivors,” we’re going to have a chance to see the aftermath of many huge stories set up in the penultimate episode. Think in terms of whether Eddie lives or dies, and of course also what’s going on with Bobby and Athena after one of their biggest fights.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD season 8 finale synopsis and promo: The Other Side

The Chicago PD season finale is this week and NBC has released the first details about what One Chicago fans can expect from the conclusion to season 8. “The Other Side” is the second part of a story that began in last Wednesday’s episode (if you missed it or need a refresher, you can catch up here). Intelligence is chasing down a pair of human traffickers, while Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has been abducted by the bad guys after being knocked out at the end of the prior episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Here's Who May or May Not Be Leaving 'Chicago Fire' This Year

Spoiler Alert: This article contains some spoilers for Season 9 of Chicago Fire. We only have so much time until the Season 9 finale of Chicago Fire airs, and with rumors around some of the main characters leaving, fans are a little bit nervous. The fates of some of our favorite characters are up in the air and showrunner Derek Haas has hinted this season will not go gently into the night — we should certainly expect fireworks. So here's what we know about any potential exits.
Chicago, ILfangirlish.com

‘Chicago PD’ 8×15 Pictures “The Right Thing”

Tomorrow’s Chicago PD 8×15 “The Right Thing” is an intense episode, that sets up a hell of a season finale. Like, can it be next Wednesday already? We’ll take that time machine right about now. We already previewed the episode, and hopefully you’re as excited as we are. But we couldn’t not bring you the pictures also, even if, as always, they don’t really give away the story.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 4 finale spoilers: Could a major character die?

There are some warning signs already that the SEAL Team season 4 finale is going to be big, powerful, and heart-wrenching. First of all, you have the title of “One Life to Live,” which in this instance is probably not a reference to the popular soap. Then, you also have the newly-released synopsis below:
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Why Is Torrey DeVitto leaving Chicago Med, Natalie Manning role?

Why is Torrey DeVitto leaving Chicago Med and her role of Natalie Manning at the end of season 6? There may be a lot of sad and/or confused people out there. It’s always hard to lose someone from a popular show, especially when a cast starts to feel like your TV family. One Chicago viewers are just about as loyal as they come, and we’ve all endured so many departures from this world already. It wasn’t that long ago when Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling both said goodbye, with Rachel DiPillo leaving before them.
TV & Videosusanetwork.com

Atwater and Ruzek Discuss Privilege - Chicago P.D.

When Sam Miller's (Nicole Ari Parker) son finds himself in trouble, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) doesn't love the idea of him getting special treatment. Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick FluegerElias KoteasJesse SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton. Tags: chicago pd, one chicago, season 8, deputy miller, sam miller, Nicole Ari Parker, atwater, Kevin Atwater, LaRoyce...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale spoilers: Could there be a cliffhanger?

The FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale is going to air on CBS next week — go ahead and prepare for drama from start to finish. What makes “Chattaboogie” stand out? Obviously, you are going to see a story of Jess and the team trying to take down a dangerous criminal — yet, this time it could be one of their own. Think someone else in federal law enforcement! Trying to determine their own culpability will be no easy task, especially when they are involved in a major drug operation. If they are guilty, how do you extract them? Do you have to down an entire ring with just a small team? That’s no easy task, and there could be a few agents in grave danger by the very end of it.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Black Lightning season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Black Lightning season 4 episode 13, prepare to get emotional. After all, we are talking here about the series finale! It’s the conclusion to a long and exciting journey, and we certainly have to hope here that good will prevail. The journey for Jefferson and some of these other characters has not come easy.
Chicago, ILClickOnDetroit.com

A night of finales - the Chicago series wrap for the season this Wednesday

This Wednesday is a big night on Local 4 with the series finale of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD.” Will Stella Kidd leave Firehouse 51 after passing her lieutenant’s exam? Who was it that attacked Burgess and will the police find the person? All questions we are wondering ahead of the season finales.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: The dust storm

Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 14, prepare yourself for one of the most emotional episodes of the season. It has to be when you think about it being the finale! The entire franchise has a history of going on big with their final episodes, and we already know what this one is going to be about: A dust storm.
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 8 finale: Are Upton, Halstead getting married?

In the closing minutes of Chicago PD season 8, we had a moment that feels like one for the ages — at least if you’re a fan of Upton and Halstead. Are the two parties getting married? We haven’t seen them walking down the altar yet, but it feels like we’re moving in that direction! The two went through so much helping to find Burgess within this episode, and then the two had to consider their own future. How could they continue to work together while also pursuing a romantic relationship? It feels like being married is a solution they’re happy to pursue! Upton suggested it, and it feels like Jay is more than happy to go along with that.
Chicago, ILEW.com

Chicago Fire's season 9 finale will drop jaws with major cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of Chicago Fire. NBC's Chicago Fire wrapped up season 9, which started out tame enough, with a very intense final cliffhanger leaving fans wondering if 51's rescue squad will make it out alive. The episode, titled "No Survivors," could be a very...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is Chicago Fire Really Saying Goodbye To A Hero In The Season 9 Finale?

Many spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of Chicago Fire Season 9 on NBC, called "A White-Knuckle Panic." Chicago Fire is fast-approaching the end of its ninth season, and "A White-Knuckle Panic" proved that the show still knows how to raise the stakes to set up a season finale almost ten years in. Hot off the good news that Stella Kidd passed the lieutenant's exam, Chicago Fire confirmed with this episode that Stella would have to leave Firehouse 51 since there's no opening for an officer there. Between the uncertainty of Stella's future as a firefighter at 51 and some other events in "A White-Knuckle Panic," I find myself wondering if Fire is setting the Season 9 finale up to say goodbye to a firefighter as a series regular, and not necessarily the one that the promo gave away.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 finale spoilers: Show EP says answers ahead

Will the This Is Us season 5 finale serve to answer some of your biggest questions? It feels like the answer there is a “maybe.” Based on what one of the show’s executive producers is saying, a number of cracks are going to be filled in … but some more cracks are created at the same time.