I gave a rundown of all the watch brand and Formula One team partnerships for the 2021 season following the Imola Grand Prix in April. When it came to Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin, I came up short. These two iconic marques only began the collaboration this season. So with the ink still dry, we were still eagerly anticipating the new Girard-Perregaux watches to celebrate the co-branding. Until now: Introducing the Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges — Aston Martin Edition. But is this the best watch to perpetuate to the cachet of Aston Martin? Let’s find out.