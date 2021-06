His hit-and-run single was a thing of beauty, but it still left Elvis Andrus’ slash line at .148/.197/.176 for the season. you can’t have everything but in a perfect world you would prefer for your OPS to be higher than Mike Trout’s batting average. (It literally isn’t.) And while he has played a decent shortstop, his 4 errors lead the team and are accompanied by the occasional gaffe (but enough about 100-foot sacrifice flies). Andrus has been the worst hitter among qualified American League batters, and he has been worth 0.8 WAR — for the other team.