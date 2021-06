Individuals on both sides of the debate over Critical Race Theory are neglecting one important truth: There is only one race, the human race. Romans 5:12 clearly states, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.” How do we know that’s true? Well, do you know anyone who isn’t going to die some day? Do you think you’re going to live forever?