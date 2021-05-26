Cancel
Texas Senate waters down medical marijuana expansion

Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill aimed at expanding the state’s limited medical marijuana program by a small amount — while still keeping tight restrictions on it in place — has won approval from the Texas Senate. But the measure given a green light late Tuesday would do even less to increase Texans’ access...

www.statesman.com
Politicscannabisdispensarymag.com

Smokable Medical Cannabis Bill Approved by Louisiana Senate

Louisiana medical cannabis patients may soon have access to smokable cannabis products, as the state legislature passed a bill May 27 to expand the program’s eligible product list. This move follows the state taking a step toward decriminalizing cannabis and legalizing it for adult use after the House advanced three...
Congress & CourtsShawnee News-Star

Rep. Williams: Regulating medical marijuana

We wrapped up our legislative session last week, and our final bill dealt with regulation of the medical marijuana industry. Since being elected to the Legislature in November, I’ve heard from numerous constituents in House District 28 who have concerns with regulation of the industry. Voters approved medical marijuana for...
Tennessee Statemarijuanamoment.net

Tennessee Governor Signs Bill To Expand State’s Limited Medical Marijuana Program

The governor of Tennessee has signed a bill to expand the state’s limited CBD program and create a commission to study broader medical marijuana legalization. Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed off on the legislation weeks after lawmakers sent it to his desk. But while advocates will take whatever reform victories they can get in the conservative state, there’s frustration that the legislature was unable to deliver a more comprehensive medical cannabis expansion proposal.
Texas Statemarijuanamoment.net

Texas Bills To Expand Medical Marijuana Program And Require Psychedelics Study Head To Governor’s Desk

In the final days of Texas’s legislative session, lawmakers sent bills to the governor’s desk that would expand the state’s medical marijuana program and require a study into the therapeutic potential of certain psychedelics for military veterans. Meanwhile, legislation to reduce penalties for possessing cannabis concentrates and update the state’s...
Pharmaceuticalstheurbantwist.com

Marijuana Legalization Updates for 2021

Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. However, medical marijuana is legal in 35 states, as well as the District of Columbia. In 11 of these jurisdictions and Washington, D.C., recreational use of marijuana is permitted. The adult-use program, however, is for those aged at least 21 years. Today, about 69 percent of Americans live in a state with legalized recreational or medical cannabis use. Voters in six states shared their views on the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana during the November 2020 elections. According to a Pew Research study conducted in November 2019, nine out of 10 people in the U.S. favor the legalization of either adult-use or medical cannabis. Support for the legalization of marijuana crossed party lines. This has improved since the origins of 420.
Austin, TXKTRE

Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana, hopeful for legislative outcome

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University student has been advocating during the 2021 legislative session to expand the Compassion Use Program (CUP). Tuesday, HB1535 passed the Senate 31-0 with some amendments and will be sent back to the House to agree or disagree with the amendments made by the Senate. If the bill doesn’t get sent to the conference committee it will head straight to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Schuylkill County, PATimes News

Schuylkill OKs medical marijuana policy

The Schuylkill County Commissioners have adopted a medical marijuana policy. Commissioners Gary Hess and George Halcovage Jr. voted for it at Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioner Barron “Boots” Hetherington was absent. Human Resources Director Heidi Zula said she examined county policies and found this one didn’t exist. “We are just trying to...
Colorado Statelamarledger.com

Marijuana regulation bill overwhelmingly passes in Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives passed the state’s most substantial marijuana regulation policy since legalization on Thursday, intending to crack down on youth access to high-potency THC products and tighten rules for the medical marijuana market. HB21-1317 passed overwhelmingly, 56-8, and moves on to the state Senate, where it is...
Austin, TXfox26houston.com

Marijuana legislation headed to Gov. Abbott's desk

AUSTIN, Texas - Three pieces of legislation that would affect the use of cannabis in Texas are headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. House Bill 3948, which was voted on by the Senate on Wednesday, would expand hemp research. House Bill 2593 would reduce penalties for possessing two ounces of THC concentrates from a felony to a Class B misdemeanor. Both bills also include language that would restrict the sale and production of Delta-8 – a form of THC.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX 43

Medical marijuana law changes pass Pennsylvania House panel

A proposal to permanently adopt pandemic-prompted changes to Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law is headed to the state House floor. Lawmakers on Monday voted nearly unanimously to make permanent the current practices of dispensing the drug through curbside pickups and permitting three-month supplies, rather than a 30-day limit. The committee also...
Alabama Statewtvy.com

When will medical marijuana be available in Alabama?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Governor Kay Ivey officially signed Alabama’s medical marijuana bill into law. This makes Alabama the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana. However, there seems to be a lot of confusion on what is and isn’t allowed when it comes to medical marijuana. The biggest question that continues...
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Texas Senate Approves Psychedelics And Marijuana Concentrates Bills

The Texas Senate has approved House-passed bills to reduce criminal penalties for possessing marijuana concentrates and require the state to study the therapeutic potential of psychedelics like psilocybin and MDMA. But because senators amended both pieces of legislation, they must first head back to their originating chamber before they can be sent to the governor’s desk.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Medical Marijuana Will Include “Smokable” Marijuana

Minnesota has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana programs in the United States. Up until now, options for medical pot were limited and expensive. The bill that allows medical marijuana users a cheaper alternative to liquid, oil and pills passed both the State House and Senate this week. Governor Walz is expected to sign this much needed bill.
Pharmaceuticalsalreporter.com

Marijuana advocates celebrate after Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation

Alabama became the latest state to create a medical marijuana program when Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation to provide for state-licensed dispensaries to sell Alabama-grown and processed marijuana to Alabama citizens with a state medical marijuana card. Marijuana advocates celebrated the moment that many political analysts had said would not come.