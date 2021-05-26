Cancel
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest infrastructure committee meeting Thursday

Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s infrastructure committee is meeting Thursday. On the agenda are items regarding Southern California Edison; a cross-gutter update; a four-way stop at Argus and Balsam; an Americans with Disabilities Act transition update; an update on street lighting on Downs and “the Traffic Management Plan (Navy).”. Meetings are currently open...

www.ridgecrestca.com
