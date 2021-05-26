Cancel
Anchorage, AK

UAA Plans for Fully Operational Fall 2021 Semester

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Alaska Anchorage leaders announced they are planning for a fully operational fall 2021 semester. In email messages to students and employees, administrators said the Anchorage campus will be open to all faculty, staff, and students beginning August 2 in advance of August 23 classes. In the interim, employees will begin returning to on-campus work in late May and June to prepare for fall in-person operations. As these operations resume, those vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to wear masks in compliance with recent CDC guidelines.

Anchorage, AK
