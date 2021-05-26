Cancel
Commodity prices are cooling off — here's why that could be good news for stocks

By Jesse Pound, @jesserpound
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price charts of some key commodities have turned south in recent days, and that could be welcomed news for a stock market trying to break out to new highs. Raw materials, agricultural products and key industrial inputs have spiked this year as the world economy tries to ramp back up from the Covid-19 pandemic, fanning fears about inflation. However, some of that fever appears to have broken in recent days, with the prices of futures contracts for lumber and corn dropping sharply.

#Commodity Prices#Stocks#World Economy#Futures Contracts#Commodities Prices#Stock Prices#Market Prices#Inflation#Key Industrial Inputs#Dip#Agricultural Products#Raw Materials#News
