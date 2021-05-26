Dominic Cummings testimony: colleagues were either brilliant or incompetent
There was little subtlety to Dominic Cummings’ testimony before MPs. In his mind, colleagues were either brilliant or incompetent, with very little in between. Those he praised included – perhaps unsurprisingly – people he had hired. According to Cummings, Warner should have been given “kingly authority” to handle Covid-19, because his artificial intelligence company was involved in an “unprecedented” data-mining operationthat helped the government’s response.www.theguardian.com