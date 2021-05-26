Cancel
Dominic Cummings testimony: colleagues were either brilliant or incompetent

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was little subtlety to Dominic Cummings’ testimony before MPs. In his mind, colleagues were either brilliant or incompetent, with very little in between. Those he praised included – perhaps unsurprisingly – people he had hired. According to Cummings, Warner should have been given “kingly authority” to handle Covid-19, because his artificial intelligence company was involved in an “unprecedented” data-mining operationthat helped the government’s response.

