Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, TX

That’s cold

By Austin Jackson
WCMessenger.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe February winter storm that crippled Texas’ power grid and left millions of Texans in the dark with rolling power outages will cost the city of Bridgeport $2 million. The $2 million debt is from ancillary service cost, passed along from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to help grid operators maintain a reliable electricity system. The ancillary services maintain the proper flow and direction of electricity, address imbalances between supply and demand, and help the system recover after a power system event.

www.wcmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Bridgeport, TX
Business
City
Bridgeport, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Water Supply#Water Service#Water Quality#Storm#Electricity Supply#Texans#Ercot#Schneider Engineering#The City Council#Denton Muncipal Electric#Constellation Energy#City#Truclear Water Solutions#Tceq#Winter#Power Outages#Supply And Demand#Grid Operators#Power Rate Hikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas StateNew Haven Register

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Watching out

The Wise County Messenger publishes legals for most cities, school districts and other public entities in the county. Here is a brief explanation of some of the legals appearing in the midweek and weekend Messenger. Wednesday, May 12. * Advertisement for Bids City of New Fairview. New Fairview is seeking...
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Future in flames

Jose Belen Morales flipped down his visor, fired up his torch and incinerated metal until it bent to his will. The commotion in the workshop at Weatherford College Wise County (WCWC), as teenagers banged on metal and played with fire, wasn’t easy to ignore. But as soon as his black...
Bridgeport, TXWCMessenger.com

New council sworn in

The changing of the guard on the Bridgeport City Council took place Monday night. Three council members with more than 40 years of combined experience were ushered out and three councilwomen looking to start their service to the city were sworn in. The meeting offered celebration of public service and...
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Messenger honors local young journalists

Three Wise County seniors, who were UIL Academic state journalism qualifiers, received the inaugural Ken Roselle Excellence in Journalism honor Monday from the Wise County Messenger. Messenger President/Owner Roy Eaton, Publisher Kristen Tribe and Editor Richard Greene presented the honor along with a $100 scholarship to Bridgeport’s Jacob Richey and...
Bridgeport, TXWCMessenger.com

District looks at land for school site

After pushing pause on a bond package last year, Bridgeport ISD is now looking at acquiring land for a new school site. That momentum on facility expansion may have hit a slight snag Monday. On the heels of a recent Saturday morning facility workshop, trustees voted against giving superintendent Brandon Peavey authority to begin discussions on acquiring new school property without board approval.
Bridgeport, TXWCMessenger.com

District lifts mask requirement

With just a few weeks left in the school calendar, Bridgeport ISD Monday lifted its mask requirement and modified close contact tracing. Bridgeport ISD trustees voted 7-0 for the changes. The new policy makes face coverings optional and only pulls students from class when suffering apparent symptoms. The changes went...
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Month in review for April, 2021

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office opened a murder investigation after the body of Michael Bolling, 61, of Boyd was found in a ditch on County Road 3690 near County Road 3791 in the Cottondale area just before 8 a.m. April 3. Daniel Wayne Pack, 31, was arrested April 8 for...
Newark, TXWCMessenger.com

House fire caused by downed lines

Fallen power lines sparked a house fire in Newark April 30. Firefighters from Newark, Haslet, Rhome and Boyd, as well as the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 503 Central Avenue in Newark about 5:30 p.m. According to Newark Assistant Fire Chief Ed Hawthorn, the fire started after a tree...
Bridgeport, TXWCMessenger.com

Shake up on Bridgeport council

New faces and fresh perspectives ruled the day in the May 1 general election in Bridgeport. On May 10, three councilwomen will be sworn in at Bridgeport City Hall, after knocking off a trio of incumbents, including councilman Billy Fred Walker, who has served on the council for the past 25 years.
Newark, TXWCMessenger.com

Voters OK 3 of 4 bond props

Northwest ISD will be replacing Seven Hills Elementary in Newark and building five other campuses in an upcoming building program. Northwest ISD voters narrowly approved $712.4 million for the six new schools along with an addition at Northwest High School, classroom additions at 11 elementary schools and purchase of future school sites Saturday.