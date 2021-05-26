That’s cold

The February winter storm that crippled Texas’ power grid and left millions of Texans in the dark with rolling power outages will cost the city of Bridgeport $2 million. The $2 million debt is from ancillary service cost, passed along from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to help grid operators maintain a reliable electricity system. The ancillary services maintain the proper flow and direction of electricity, address imbalances between supply and demand, and help the system recover after a power system event.