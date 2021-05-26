‘Prime Piece of the East Hampton Village Commercial District’ Hits the Market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: AUCTION!! Acreages like this don't come around often. Perfect location and the house has been completely remodeled. This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath ranch house sits on 1.5 wooded acres 3 miles north of New Hampton. The upper level provides an open floor plan perfect for entertaining with a newly constructed large deck off the front of the house. The brand new kitchen is a dream come true and the GE slate appliances are included. You will love the oversized 2 stall attached garage for extra storage. There are 3 large bedrooms up and 2 large bedrooms down with a newly finished lower level including a bar! This property is truly a rare find. New in 2021: Flooring throughout upper and lower levels, completely new kitchen, entire bathroom remodels, paint, doors, trim, concrete approach, lighting, plumbing and deck. Everything is brand new! Home Description: Ranch style house with open floor plan, on 1.5 wooded acres. Sq Footage: 2,470 sq. ft. living space Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 1976 Other Improvements: Everything is new on upper and lower levels, laundry hookups on both levels, new large deck and concrete approach. Appliances included! Legal Description: LOTS 1 & 2 OF SUB DIV OF SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 23-96N-13W Possession Terms: Immediately upon closing Closing Date: On or before July 1, 2021 Taxes: $1,354.00 Annual Earnest Deposit: $5,000 due upon seller's acceptance of your bid. *THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION. THE PRICE SHOWN IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE SALES/ASKING PRICE. SELLER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT.*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Smith, Dream Dirt Farm And Ranch Real Estate, LLC at 515-834-2266</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5ODc5MTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 story home with easy access to Hwy 218. Included items: electric stove, refrigerator, washer dryer, window air, dehumidifier. Updates include : Furnace '16, central air '17, water heater '20, ridge cap '20. There is an attached single garage. For drive in access to the double detached garage, you drive through the attached garage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Donna Pierce, New Age Realty at 641-435-2654</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>