Plat OK’d for housing addition

The final plat, paving the way for the start of the Spring Hill South development in Boyd, has been approved. The project on 160 acres along Cemetery Road was first brought before Boyd City Council in January 2018. Over the past three years, the city worked with the late Bob Shelton to bring the development into the city limits and put a public improvement district (PID) and tax increment zone (TIRZ) in place. The project has been sold to D.R. Horton, who is now developing the 647-lot development in four phases.