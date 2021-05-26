Cancel
Wanna Know More About Guy Fieri's Net Worth Now That He's the Highest Paid Chef on TV?

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to Flavortown, population Guy Fieri and the massive pile of cash he just got from Food Network!!!! Turns out Guy, man who knows his way around an unbuttoned flame t-shirt, is sitting on a mountain of sweet, sweet Triple D money (Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, duh!), and Food Network is rewarding his efforts by giving him an even fatter contract. And now? Now his net worth is bomb dot com tasty! As Guy would say, so much salami, call my mommy! Holy moly, Stromboli! What a hot frisbee of fun!*

Primetimer

Replace Ellen DeGeneres with Guy Fieri: He's the "anti-Ellen"

"Fieri, who has been ever-present on the Food Network and in hack open-mic jokes since he won The Next Food Network Star in 2006, has received a cultural re-evaluation in recent years," says Matt Schimkowitz. "Once considered the absolute epitome of American decadence and stupidity, Guy is now an icon of empathy, warmth, and sincerity. It’s exactly the qualities Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television—the productions company’s behind Ellen—should look for in DeGeneres’ replacement. It’s impossible to talk about Guy Fieri’s public reappraisal without mentioning Shane Torres’ stand-up defense of the man. Torres’ bit redefines the Fieri name, accusing people of unfairly knocking the celebrity chef for following his dreams, setting up worthwhile (and original) charity efforts, and treating employees with respect, providing them with a living wage and health benefits. Now, if that doesn’t sound like the anti-Ellen, I don’t know who does."
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Guy Fieri Inks New 3-Year Deal with Food Network

There’s no doubt that Guy Fieri is one of those people that viewers either love or despise, but the guy has a flair for the dramatic that kind of takes the Food Network to a different level, and to be fair, he’s no more full of it than the rest of the stars on this channel. But, like a few of those that are definitely seeing the moment as a way to keep their reputation up, and hopefully be decent people, Guy has been raising money for out of work restaurant employees since last year when the pandemic hit, and for that, it’s easy to say that he might have more heart than a lot of people give him credit for. It sounds pretty disingenuous to say that Fieri is faking his time on the air when he’s one of those that are advocating for working people, as we’re being told, and has been able to prove it as payments have been going out to those that have been hit so hard by the effects of the pandemic. When people can’t go out to eat since there’s too much risk to sit within a few feet of each other, most establishments are bound to be hurt by such a development. While corporations definitely felt a pinch, small mom and pop shops were hit even harder since they couldn’t pay their employees, their rent, their utilities, suppliers, and so on. Thanks to his efforts to reach out and help people the Food Network decided that they didn’t want to let Guy go just yet and signed a deal that will keep him around until 2024 at the very least.
Mashed

Everything We Know About Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot

Guy Fieri, who broke industry records with his recently-inked $80 million deal with the Food Network — making him the highest-paid chef on cable television, hasn't been wasting any time leveraging his fame and fortune to help reinvigorate the flagging restaurant industry, which was gutted as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions.
Guy Fieri Reportedly Scores $80 Million Food Network Deal, Making Him One of Cable’s Best-Paid Hosts

Guy Fieri has eclipsed every other celebrity chef with his new Food Network deal. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host is set to make $80 million over three years, a $50 million bump from his preceding contract, Forbes reports. The 53-year-old is now the highest-paid chef on cable TV and will remain at the network at least through 2024. He has become the Discovery network’s top-paid host, bringing in over $230 million in ad revenue to the Food Network last year.
Guy Fieri's Wife Has To Stop Him From Buying Too Many Of These

Guy Fieri is well-known as a celebrity chef. According to Mental Floss, he was always drawn to food. At just 10 years old he got a cart and sold fresh pretzels to his customers and later worked as a dishwasher on the side, which allowed him to save enough cash to study the culinary arts in France. This started the food legend that is Guy Fieri.
Guy Fieri, Cable's Highest-Paid Chef, Hopes to Save His Industry With 'Restaurant Reboot'

When Guy Fieri Zooms into your living room from his home office in Santa Rosa, CA, it's hard to know where to look. There's the man himself — with his signature spiky 'do, sporting a tee for his spirits brand Santo Tequila. Then there's the short-haired cat on his lap that he's stroking as if he were a culinary Dr. Evil. And then there's the wall covered in framed media clippings and personal memorabilia. There's a lot going on here, which is fitting for this larger-than-life personality. Over the past 25 years, Fieri has established himself as both a populist restaurateur and enduring face of the Food Network with shows including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Ultimate Recipe Showdown and Guy's Grocery Games.
Wide Open Eats

Hunter Fieri: Guy Fieri's Son is More Than His Father's Legacy

Hunter Fieri was only 10 years old when Guy Fieri was a winning contestant on Food Network Star. While the self-proclaimed "Kulinary Gangsta" has skyrocketed his net worth and social media presence since then, his son Hunter seems to be following in his dad's footsteps mostly because of his talent in the kitchen. Let's take a look at Guy Fieri's son and if he's the next Guy Fieri in the food industry.
Mashed

TV's Highest Paid Chef Might Surprise You

Professional chefs have the potential to make some serious money. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that could be a salary of anywhere up to $90,000 and then some, depending on where it is that they work (major metropolitan cities as well as upscale restaurants and hotels are among the most lucrative opportunities). While the median income for this line of work is about $53,000 as of May 2020, celebrity chefs can go well above and beyond this scale of earning potential.
Guy Fieri Takes Over a Houston Kitchen to Cook the Six Million Dollar Man an Unforgettable Birthday Dinner

Food Network star chef Guy Fieri gives Faith Majors a sample taste of the birthday dinner Fieri is cooking for Lee Majors' 82nd birthday. When TV star Lee Majors (aka The Six Million Dollar Man) and Food Network star Guy Fieri first met at an Ultimate Fight Championship competition in 2017, they had little thought that it would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. But four years later after many shared times, Fieri found himself in a swank Houston kitchen whipping up a six-course feast for Majors and friends.
What Alex Guarnaschelli Really Thinks Of Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli always had fun anecdotes to share, especially when it comes to her colleagues in the food industry. For example, she once told People that she wasn't too fond of Bobby Flay at first, and that it took time to warm up to him. "I used to watch Bobby Flay because he was on all the time," she recalled. "And I was like, 'I don't like that guy. That guy thinks he's so cool with his grill and spatula.'"
Now worth $445 million, Judge Judy reveals how she became TV’s highest-paid host

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s take-no-prisoners attitude really paid off for her with a record-breaking television career. The acerbic television personality — behind the longtime syndicated courtroom powerhouse “Judge Judy” — has become one of the highest paid stars in television for negotiating an astounding $47 million salary. The four-time Emmy Award...
Mashed

Guy Fieri Hilariously Crashed This Chef's Set At The South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival took place the weekend of May 20, throwing all COVID-19 cautions to the wind in true maskless, non-socially distanced Florida style, according to the Miami Herald (which criticized the event organizer's much-publicized precautions and safety measures as "mostly theater"). Here's hoping that most of the revelers were vaccinated before jamming into the event!
Guy Fieri to host livestream celebrating restaurant workers

As of April, Guy Fieri has raised $25 million for restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Food & Wine. Now, the Sonoma County celebrity chef is celebrating the restaurant industry with a prime-time special “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot” airing on multiple streaming platforms June 12. Fieri already has...
610 Sports Radio

The richest celebrity chefs, ranked by net worth

Celebrity chefs are huge figures in modern culture, with TV shows, books, restaurants, and branded cook-at-home meals. With so many sources of income, a few top chefs have amassed huge sums of money over their years in the spotlight. With data from CelebrityNetWorth, here are the richest celebrity chefs in...
Mashed

Guy Fieri Never Leaves The Grocery Store Without Two Of These

Guy Fieri is one of our favorite celebrity chefs. He's also a man with a lot of culinary philosophy to impart on his fans. The cookbook author and host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is well known for his rule of three when it comes to bacon. Fieri also doesn't believe in catering to kids who are picky eaters with kid friendly recipes. Additionally, Fieri is a big fan of kale, the trendy vegetable that's become a staple for smoothies and salads. Furthermore, Fieri eschews the use of lighter fluid, and surprisingly, Fieri hates eggs. That last one left us feeling a little scrambled, but hey, as the French say, chacun à son goût. No judgement.