Inly’s response to the pandemic has been anything but ordinary. While many schools focused on scaling back, Inly centered on ramping up—new programs, new spaces, new systems, reimagining learning itself for Fall 2020. One result of this innovative approach is InlyEX, for Inly Extension, launching in fall 2021. InlyEX is a new type of distance learning that blends online learning with real-world experiences for students in grades 4-8. Rooted in Inly’s mission-based inclusive community and set apart by its innovative Montessori + principles, InlyEX makes the digital tangible.