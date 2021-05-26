Cancel
New York City, NY

The New York Times and The New York Post Back Kathryn Garcia And Eric Adams as Mayoral Candidates Pick Up More Endorsements

By eastnewyorknews
eastnewyork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the NYC Democratic race for Mayor heats up, candidates are landing more crucial endorsements. Two of New York’s biggest newspapers, The New York Times and The New York Post handed their coveted endorsements to Kathryn Garcia and Eric Adams. This was a big snub for Andrew Yang who had been the top contender since he got in the race, until recently when a new poll found Eric Adams in the lead.

eastnewyork.com
