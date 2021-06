Times are definitely changing at the North Grenville Times. A few months ago, David Shanahan stepped back from the paper, making room for Lorraine Rekmans to take his place as editor. While it was sad to see him go, working with Lorraine over the past few months has been a pleasure. With her background in journalism and politics, she has brought a fresh perspective to the paper, which I believe has been well received. Although no longer the editor, David has still been around, contributing his much-loved history articles as well as the odd council report and editorial. I am sure our readers are glad that his voice has not been lost in this transition.