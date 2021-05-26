Cancel
Soccer

British and Irish Lions 2021: Touring party vaccinated before South Africa tour

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British and Irish Lions squad have received their first coronavirus vaccinations before the summer tour of South Africa. All members of the travelling party have been vaccinated with the players visiting a site in London on Wednesday to be given the Pfizer jab. Only Scotland fly-half Finn Russell was...

www.bbc.co.uk
Warren Gatland
British And Irish Lions
South Africa
Scotland
