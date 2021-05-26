British and Irish Lions 2021: Touring party vaccinated before South Africa tour

Follow all the latest news live as the British and Irish Lions’ 37-man squad is announced today. Head coach Warren Gatland has selected 21 forwards and 16 backs and the players were not been told beforehand, finding out along with the rest of the world. There are plenty of big talking points, like the captaincy, which has been handed to Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones after leading his country to the Six Nations title in the spring. Even then though, Jones may not be guaranteed a starting berth in what is naturally a highly competitive squad pooling the resources of the four nations. Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton has been left out of coach Gatland’s 37-man squad, which tours South Africa from 3 July until 7 August. Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar and Finn Russell will be in contention for the fly-half positions. Follow all the latest reaction from the Lions’ squad announcement below.Read more:Preview: Gatland must find right characters for tour like no otherLions tour of South Africa: Full schedule, dates and fixturesAlun Wyn Jones named Lions captain as squad revealed