Marquette County high schools adjust 2021 graduation plans

MARQUETTE –The Women’s Center in Marquette is looking for volunteers to join their Sexual Assault Response Team in Marquette County. The team responds to Sexual Assault and/or Domestic Violence victims within Marquette County at hospital emergency rooms and through contact with law enforcement agencies. All volunteers go through specialized training provided by the Women’s Center. A training is scheduled from 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Women’s Center at 1310 S. Front St. For more information, reach out to Heather (SART Coordinator) at 906-225-1346 ext. 211 or email sartcoordinator@wcmqt.org.