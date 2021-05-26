Marquette County high schools adjust 2021 graduation plans
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In light of the eased capacity restrictions beginning June 1, many high schools are changing their graduation plans. In 2020, graduates at Marquette Senior High School received a drive-through celebration in their honor. This year, the school will hold a traditional ceremony on the football field on June 4. Principal Jonathan Young says the governor’s announcement about changing capacity limits came just in time.www.uppermichiganssource.com