Mornings this week have been quite chilly across the Hudson Valley, but that is soon about to change, according to the forecast. Many areas experienced morning temps in the upper 30s and even some scattered frost, as the temps stayed way below average for this time of year. However, things will start to feel much more like the middle of May as we head into this weekend. And from what meteorologists are saying about the extended forecast into next week, the spring weather may finally be here to stay.