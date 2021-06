Some companies aren’t being equitable when it comes to their employees taking time off to get their shot. A new survey reveals that almost two thirds (64 percent) of unvaccinated employees in North America will refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. The research also found that just under half (45 percent) of respondents stated their company is not requiring employees to be vaccinated. Furthermore, half of employees do not receive paid leave for the vaccine, and of that group, 70 percent receive no leave at all.