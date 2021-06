FLORENCE, S.C. -- Smoke rose over the back parking lot of McLeod Regional Medical Center Tuesday as McLeod Health as members of the hospitals' leadership team celebrated National Hospitals Week with a cookout to feed hospital staff. Hamburgers, hotdogs and veggie burgers were on the menu along with chips and drinks as some staff ate under tents while others had their meals delivered to them at their departments. After feeding the day shift workers the plan was to fire the grills up and do it again for the night-side employees Tuesday night.