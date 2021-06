Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano wants to make the County counselor position a contracted part-time job in the future. Giordano said this week that the County had never had a fulltime position until 2017. " I believe that it should be a contract position part-time without staff. I feel that the savings from that will help pay for the financial coordinator position." The commissioner reported that the current full-time legal counselor, Steve Opat, is retiring in September.