This Army of the Dead article contains spoilers. The internet is destined to debate the artistic merits of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for years to come, but you’ll never be able to accuse the director of pulling any punches in his return to the zombie movie genre. By the time the credits roll on this two hour and 28 minute undead extravaganza, it’s clear Snyder’s left nothing on the cutting room floor, and even he’s confirmed there will be no need for a Justice League-sized director’s cut in the future. On display is his full artistic vision, down to the very last song chosen for the movie’s somber finale.