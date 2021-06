OGDENSBURG — Although regular check-ups with your primary healthcare provider are essential, not all conditions require a trip to your primary care doctor or a trip to the emergency department in more urgent situations. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) now offers care for urgent situations at two Convenient Care Clinics in Ogdensburg and Canton. The clinics provide care to all ages. They are ready to take on new patients, catch up with returning patients, and are prepared to help people with vunexpected illnesses and injuries. Due to COVID-19, the clinics are not taking walk-in patients at this time. However, same-day visits are available at some locations.