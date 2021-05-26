Cancel
NBA Has Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases Since May 19th

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA had zero players test positive for COVID-19 since May 19th. The league tested 337 players over the past week as the Play-In and Playoffs have begun. The league's COVID-19 vaccine rate is over 70 percent, according to comments made by Adam Silver in late April.

basketball.realgm.com
