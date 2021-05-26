NBA Has Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases Since May 19th

There have been a slew of lopsided games the last few days in the NBA’s first-round playoff series, but we could be looking at a weekend that features the two best words in all of sports — Game 7. Injuries, unfortunately, were the big theme of the regular season, and it has carried over to the postseason. Luka Doncic has been battling a neck injury that has clearly hampered his performance, and swung the Mavericks-Clippers series from a potential stunning upset to a seemingly foregone conclusion in the other direction. On Sunday, the Lakers entered Game 4 against the Suns as -700 series favorites and led by 11 in the second quarter. Minutes later, Anthony Davis strained his groin and the Lakers suddenly trailed heading into the locker room. Davis never returned, and the Suns became -200 series favorites after their road victory. Joel Embiid left the court Monday night and instead of the 76ers getting a week off after a sweep of the Wizards, they got a trip back to Philly for Game 5, plus hours of trepidation for Sixers fans (and future bettors) as they await MRI results for their star center. Picking the games is what we enjoy, playing doctor and forecasting injuries is not as easy. The picks, however, have been pretty darn good, so let’s stick with it and find some winners.