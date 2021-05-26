Cancel
Dodgers: Astros Security Extra Tough on LA Fans in Houston on Tuesday

By Dodgers Nation
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodgers fans have waited a long time to get their chance to give the Astros a hard time. After a year away from the game and removed from the cheating scandal, fans flocked to Minute Maid Park in Houston. Unfortunately, they were not met with the southern hospitality that they...

www.chatsports.com
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (May 17)

The past week in the MLB included a potential future star making his debut and another veteran former star continuing his career. The Dodgers have signed legendary former Cardinal and Angel, Albert Pujols. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major-league debut for the Mariners. In his second game, he recorded...
MLBPosted by
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Fan Brawl Breaks Out During Astros and Dodgers Game

Is it really a sports outing if some sort of a fight isn't involved? We have been cooped up for over a year now. When we were let out of the house, we still had to stay away from each other. Now that we are allowed to rub some elbows with each other more and more, it shouldn't be that big of a surprise someone is going to indeed rub us the wrong way.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Watch This Bloody Brawl Between Dodgers and Astros Fans

The Astros won last night, but one Astros fan did not. Barstool Sports baseball journalist Jared Carrabis tweeted a video of a fight that broke out last night between a couple of Astros fans and one Dodgers fan and the Astros fans didn’t fare very well. The clip starts with...
MLBSFGate

Texas-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Carlos Correa grounds out to second base. Jose Altuve out at second. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Charlie Culberson to Nate Lowe. 1 run, 3...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. The Astros got a leg up on the Silver Boot Series after sweeping the Rangers over the weekend in a 4-game set (Astros.com) Lance was able to...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night's start against the...
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Luis Garcia picks up first career win over Rangers

The Houston Astros Beat The Texas Rangers 6-5 Saturday Night. Luis Garcia got his first win last night as a Houston Astro with a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers. He struck out five Rangers over five innings on the mound. The Astros offense took care of the rest with good offensive showings from Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker. The bullpen struggles continued to maintain a lead, as Ryne Stenek could not hold it down for the Astros as the Rangers were able to get within one run. Luckily, Ryan Pressly was able to shut the door the ninth to preserve the victory.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (7-2) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started for the Skeeters and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got the scoring started in the 3rd when they got a run on a double play and a 2 run HR from De Goti. De Goti added an RBI triple in the 5th and Stubbs added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 5-2.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBYardbarker

Albert Pujols explains decision to sign with Dodgers

Much has been made of Pujols accepting a bench role with the Dodgers after he reportedly grew disillusioned with a reduced role with the Angels. It appears Pujols was willing to sacrifice some playing time to play for a contender, and few teams are as well-positioned as the Dodgers are for a playoff run.
MLBtheathletic.com

Dodgers' Albert Pujols 'never' told the Angels he wanted to play every day

New Dodgers signee Albert Pujols said he never told his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, that he wanted to play every day, contradicting what the Angels said after the 10-time All-Star was released. The two-time world champion was introduced at a news conference Monday and said that his role...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.