Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marinette, WI

Maxwell J. Heckel

EHEXTRA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccomplishments: Max played football all 4 years, was a Captain and won the leadership award his Senior year. He ran relay and sprint on track team his Freshman-Junior years, and was on the golf team his Freshman year receiving the "Most Improved Award." Max was a member of The National Honor Society, earned letters in football and academics and recently was presented the Ronald Poquette Award for Athletics and Scholastics. Max also has been employed by the YMCA while in high school, starting in the after school program based at high school, then for the summer kids camp and most recently the after school program both located at the YMCA.

www.ehextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Wisconsin Education
Marinette, WI
Sports
City
Marinette, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Norbert College#American Football#Senior Year#Senior Football#Freshman Year#Ymca#Athletics#School Program#Track Team#Memory#Extracurriculars#Fire Fighting#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marines shutout by Vikings

MARINETTE—In local soccer action, the Marine girls hosted the Denmark Vikings in Marinette Thursday. Denmark won the defensive battle 2-0. The Marines were forced to play from behind early after conceding two early goals to the Vikings in this contest. According to Marinette coach Chris Mahlik, despite being down 2-0...
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Renikow's walk-off homer lifts Marines to victory

MARINETTE—The Marinette girls softball team defeated Denmark Thursday 5-3, courtesy of Matti Renikow’s walk-off homerun in the 10th inning. “The best game I’ve ever been part of,” Marine coach Scott Macintyre said. “The place was ecstatic, great crowd last night, beautiful night at the ballpark. It was a fun one to be at.”
New London, WIEHEXTRA

Marine golfers nab second at Shamrock Heights

NEW LONDON, Wis.—The Marines golf team competed in a Ryder cup format tournament at Shamrock Heights in New London this past Thursday. Xavier won the team portion scoring a 144, edging second-place finishing Marinette by just two strokes. Ty Kretz started the week with a record-breaking performance, shooting a 66...
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

The Marinettte boys and girls track teams won the Marinette quad

MARINETTE — The Marinette boys and girls both won a Marinette Quadrangular track meet Thursday at Higley Stadium. The Marine boys totaled 113 points to outdistance Peshtigo with 71 points. Menominee, 48 points and Oconto, 10, rounded out the field. The Marine girls also amassed 113 points. Menominee was next...
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin 2021 RB signee Jackson Acker sets blazing 100m time on the track

One of Wisconsin football’s first 2021 commits, Verona native Jackson Acker has been a star on the football field and on the track in high school. After a tremendous 2021 spring football season, Acker has taken to the track. The future Badger set a personal record this week in the 100 meter dash, and set a top-five time in the history of Verona High School. Acker ran a 10.8 in a meet against Madison La Follete, giving him the 5th-fastest time in school history according to Verona athletics:
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Wolverine girls struggle against Vikings, boys win two of three

CRIVITZ—The Crivitz softball team dropped a doubleheader to Gibraltar on Saturday, losing game one 9-2 before falling in game two 19-10. In game one, The Vikings grabbed an early 1-0 lead at the top of the first inning before tacking on three more runs in the third inning, eventually taking a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marines out-foxed by FVL

APPLETON, Wis.—Marinette lost 15-12 to Fox Valley Lutheran in varsity baseball action Tuesday. Leading statistically and in the batting order for Marinette was shortstop Asaia Polazzo. He had two hits, including a double, along with three runs and an RBI. Owen Suennen also impressed with two RBI in the third inning, scoring two runs and drawing two walks in the game.
Clintonville, WIEHEXTRA

Marine girls run away with first at Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — Fueled by a sweep in the 100-meter dash, the Marinette girls placed first Tuesday at the Clintonville North Eastern Conference quadrangular track meet. The Marine boys placed third. Marinette coach Jessie Scheer said it was a great day for the Marine team. "(There were) lots of PRs...
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marinette softball suffers first loss of season

MARINETTE—Looking to extend their unbeaten record, The Marinette girls softball team came up short against Green Bay Preble Monday. Prior to Monday, the Marines have yet to be tested, dominating every opponent they have faced. However, Monday’s matchup against a very talented Green Bay Preble team proved to be a different story, with the Marines faltering 4-2 for Marinette’s first loss of the season.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marinette track and field places second at Peshtigo quad

PESHTIGO—The Marinette Boys and Girls Track and Field competed with Kewaunee, Peshtigo and Oconto Falls in the Peshtigo quad Thursday. The Marinette boys and girls teams took second place in Peshtigo. The Marinette girls had nine first place finishers including the 4x800 relay team of Hadley Reines, Ava Dahlman, Karissa...
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marinette's Nemetz leads Marines to victory

MARINETTE—Winning every game has not been enough for this year’s Marinette softball team. Not only are they winning every game they play, they have ‘ten-run-ruled’ every opponent to date. That trend continued with a 10-0 victory over Wrightstown on Thursday. With star pitcher Sydney Nemetz being virtually unhittable on the...
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marines avenge losses to Wrightstown in doubleheader

MARINETTE—The Marinette Marines baseball hosted the Wrightstown Tigers this week on Thursday and again in a doubleheader on Saturday. After dropping the first two games, the Marines rallied in game three, avenging defeat, beating the Tigers by a score five runs to three. In second game of the series and...
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marine golfers take first at NEC mega-meet

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis.—Ty Kretz finished his day seven shots under par to help lead The Marinette Marines golf team to a win at the Fox Valley Golf Club in Little Chute for the North Eastern Conference Mega-Meet on Monday. The Marines shot a 329, good enough for first place. Kretz...
Crivitz, WIEHEXTRA

Bulldogs take first at Hunter's Glen

CRIVITZ—Jordan Carvenough shot a 73 to help the Peshtigo boys golf team grab first-place at the Crivitz golf invitational at Hunter’s Glen Golf Club. Carvenough earned a second-place individual finish while the Bulldogs shot a combined 322 to claim the top spot, narrowly edging Marinette (326). Oconto finished in a distant third-place with a 370.
Wrightstown, WIEHEXTRA

Marine golfers win at Wrightstown

Wrightstown, Wisc.—The Marinette golf team was in action Thursday, competing in the North Eastern Conference Mega Meet in at Hilly Haven Country Club in Wrightstown. Despite struggling on the front nine, Marinette continued upon their winning ways, persevering to another first place finish in the meet. Marines standout Ty Kretz...