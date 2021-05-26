Maxwell J. Heckel

Accomplishments: Max played football all 4 years, was a Captain and won the leadership award his Senior year. He ran relay and sprint on track team his Freshman-Junior years, and was on the golf team his Freshman year receiving the "Most Improved Award." Max was a member of The National Honor Society, earned letters in football and academics and recently was presented the Ronald Poquette Award for Athletics and Scholastics. Max also has been employed by the YMCA while in high school, starting in the after school program based at high school, then for the summer kids camp and most recently the after school program both located at the YMCA.