Seventh Circuit CASA Program resurrects popular playhouse raffle
The Seventh Circuit CASA Program is reviving its beloved local fundraiser — the playhouse raffle. Tickets for chances to win it are on sale now. The 8- by 12-foot fully framed and insulated playhouse will come with an accessible ramp. The winner also will receive a swing set that will be assembled when the playhouse is delivered. Together, the playhouse, swing set and delivery within Rapid City limits are valued at $20,000. There will be delivery costs if the winner lives outside of Rapid City.rapidcityjournal.com