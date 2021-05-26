Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Bollé Uses A.I. to Create Most Advanced High-Contrast Lens to Date

Posted by 
Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKlPH_0aCGbmCC00
Bollé develops first-of-its-kind high-contrast lens using artificial intelligence. Courtesy Image

Of all of the futuristic promises the advent of artificial intelligence would provide the human race—breakthrough technologies, longer life, more leisure time—producing cool sunglasses probably isn’t the first to come to mind. But boy are we happy legendary French eyewear (and more recently, helmet) company Bollé made the venture. The brand just unveiled Volt+ lens, which they bill as the “most technologically advanced high contrast lens in the marketplace.”

The new lens was created using HUE.AI, an artificial intelligence software that specifically focuses on optics and color to evaluate 20 million different lens formula combinations in order to create one that’s high contrast while also enhancing color and improving depth perception. Bollé says that, in the past, the high-contrast lenses were only able to make one color really pop, diminishing others across the spectrum.

The ground-breaking lens is the latest product born from EPIC, Bollé’s new design and technology innovation lab in Lyon, France. “Our EPIC design center located at the foot of the Alps continues to deliver amazing results to harness the most advanced technology with the collaboration of our athletes who have an opportunity to sample and provide feedback at the foot of the world’s biggest playground,” says Tove Fritzell, director of product & innovation at Bollé. The new Volt+ lens will be added to Bollé’s line of sport and lifestyle sunglasses for the current spring and summer season.

To promote the launch of the lens, Bollé rolled out a digital advertising push called Rediscover Earth that invites those interested in the high-contrast lens tech to see the world in a new way. To enable this online, they launched multiple Augmented Reality (AR) campaigns, which allows users to experience the Volt+ across 15 different Bollé styles, with the main one being the “Try On” and “Try Out” AR experience on Instagram.

“Bollé has truly established itself as an innovative, dynamic brand by using advanced tech like AI and AR,” says Matt Maher, founder of M7 Innovations. “Now with AI, they have created a superior lens technology that users can experience through the company’s third AR campaign, demonstrating the value, success, and power of using these innovative technologies.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Mens Journal

Mens Journal

348
Followers
525
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#A I#Design And Technology#Technology Innovation#Advanced Technology#Digital Design#Product Design#Software Design#A I#French#Hue Ai#Instagram#M7 Innovations#Color#Breakthrough Technologies#Ar Experience#Exclusive Gear Videos#Depth Perception#Collaboration#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Apparelshop-eat-surf.com

Bollé Makes Buying Eyewear Easier

Bollé is launching the most technologically advanced high contrast lens in the marketplace with the introduction of Volt +, Bollé’s first lens ever developed using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lens is being introduced in 15 SKU’s and all of them can be experienced by consumers with an Augmented Reality filter...
Photographyiso1200.com

Using V-Flats to create BEAUTIFUL LIGHT

Using three lights, Nathan Elson is going to show you how you can take two v-flats and position them to make light that looks awesome and to create that slit of light that's falling on the model and onto the backdrop. You may also like: Dark Beauty Portrait with Two...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Ulysse Nardin Drops Freak X Marquetry With High-Contrast Silicon Dial

Ulysse Nardin is back with another Freak X Marquetry watch featuring a silicon marquetry dial, this time using a high-contrast arrangement of green “X” set into an otherwise blue dial. A silicon dial is fitting for both the brand and this particularly model as the 2001 debut of the revolutionary...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Hoppy Meme - Using the Meme Revolution to Create a Platform for Supporting a Sustainable Earth

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2021 / A few days after its launch, Hoppy Meme got listed on CoinGecko and joined hands with Oxbull.tech. Hoppy Meme aims to capitalize on the evolving demand of meme-based cryptocurrencies; Hoppy Meme wants to leverage its potential and help build a better, sustainable, and greener future. Since the energy consumption levels have increased with the emergence of cryptocurrencies, Hoppy Meme will contribute towards the projects and campaigns meant for a sustainable future and give back to the society.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Arm unveils most powerful CPUs, GPUs to date

Arm has launched a new range of products, called Total Compute, built on top of its recently released Armv9 architecture. The product suite, which includes powerful new Cortex CPUs, Mali GPUs and CoreLink interconnect technologies, is designed to drive a broad range of devices, from simple smart tech to the most demanding workstations.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Contrasting Contrastive Learning Approaches

A deep dive into which computer vision tasks make good benchmarks, how datasets affect model performance, and which encoder makes the best general-purpose backbone. In recent years we have seen an explosion of new self-supervised learning methods in the computer vision domain—researchers have managed to train neural networks that perform extremely well on common benchmarks like ImageNet classification using mostly unlabeled data.
Carsguitar.com

Fender’s new American Ultra Luxe series is its “most advanced series” to date

Fender has announced the American Ultra Luxe electric guitar series, described as an evolution of the Ultra series and the brand’s “most advanced series” yet. The range introduces several new features to the Stratocaster and Telecaster, including an Augmented “D” neck profile and stainless-steel frets. The Augmented “D” neck is...
Engineeringchemengonline.com

Process Analytical Technology Advances

Developments in laser technology and significantly increased computing power are making process analyzers available for new applications and even for closed-loop control. Process analytical technology (PAT) has undergone rapid development in recent years. Further developments in laser technology, the miniaturization of optical and electronic components and the implementation of complex chemometrics models (Figure 1) now enable novel and robust field instruments that can analyze even diverse mixtures of substances in a highly selective manner.
Aerospace & Defense3DPrint.com

Maxar and Zenith Tecnica 3D Printed 260 Titanium Parts for Satellites

Space technology pioneer Maxar has been using additively manufactured parts in orbit since 2016. Since then, the company has launched more than 20 spacecraft with 3D printed parts made from aluminum, titanium, and plastic, totaling more than 2,500 components. As part of its successful strategy to incorporate 3D printed parts in its manufacturing process, Maxar recently celebrated a successful five-year partnership with New Zealand-based titanium 3D printing manufacturer Zenith Tecnica. The companies announced they have printed 260 titanium parts for five spacecraft and are currently producing more than 270 additional components for eight new satellites.
Softwaretechxplore.com

New hardware systems bring the future of artificial intelligence into view

Machine learning is the process by which computers adapt their responses without human intervention. This form of artificial intelligence (AI) is now common in everyday tools such as virtual assistants and is being developed for use in areas from medicine to agriculture. A challenge posed by the rapid expansion of machine learning is the high energy demand of the complex computing processes. Researchers from The University of Tokyo have reported the first integration of a mobility-enhanced field-effect transistor (FET) and a ferroelectric capacitor (FE-CAP) to bring the memory system into the proximity of a microprocessor and improve the efficiency of the data-intensive computing system. Their findings were presented at the 2021 Symposium on VLSI Technology.
YoutubePosted by
Mens Journal

Watch of the Week: GSWH1000-1 Is the Smartest G-Shock Yet

G-Shock watches have a well-deserved reputation for toughness, but the new G-Shock GSWH1000-1 isn’t just another rugged watch: It has brains to match its brawn. Unveiled at the end of April, the GSWH1000-1 is a multi-function sport watch and the first G-Shock timepiece to be powered by Google Wear OS. With its durable construction, detailed activity tracking, and powerful new operating system, this is a true go-anywhere smartwatch.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Using R To Create Beautiful Graphs for Data Visualization

An Extended Tutorial For Beginners To Data Science And Data Visualization in R. Data visualization is a method for converting abstract data into concrete information and possibly knowledge. The exponential increase in data ensures that we can measure more and provide insight. You do this with the help of data...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Stark Metallic Contrasting Sneakers

ASICS brings an exciting tonal touch to the summer season with its new additions to the Medal Pack. The brand launches metallic colorway options to the GEL-LYTE III OG sneaker model. The striking palette option is either silver and gold, which are also added as a celebration of the Tokyo Olympics coming up.
YoutubePosted by
Mens Journal

Watch of the Week: Oris AquisPro Date Cal 400 Is Built for the Deepest Dives

Your average dive watch is perfectly capable of withstanding laps at the pool or an afternoon of snorkeling. But the new Oris AquisPro Date Cal 400 really ups the ante: It’s built for professional saturation divers, whose work brings them on extended dives hundreds of feet below the water’s surface. It’s a proudly utilitarian dive watch, and its upgraded automatic movement represents the forefront of mechanical dive watch tech.
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Nike Applies Contrast Stitching to the Air Force 1 “First Use”

Currently celebrating a half-century of use, the Nike Swoosh logo has become one of the world’s most recognizable symbols. It comes from humble beginnings — it was designed by a friend of a friend — and has undergone a handful of changes over the years. And in this, the 50th anniversary year, Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. Now it’s time again for the Air Force 1 to feature — this time in entirely new styling.
TechnologyFinancial-Planning.com

Creating future-focused portfolios using today’s digital trends

Sometimes it’s easy to forget just how disruptive electricity is. Once that first lightbulb went on and its commercial applications spread throughout the economy, so began a technological revolution that continues to reimagine the world today. Technology constantly builds on ideas that came before. Over time, it can turn something...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Using a macro lens for environmental portraits

Up until recently, I would rely on either an 85mm or 24-70mm lens to photograph my environmental portraits. But on a couple photoshoots recently, I felt the need to get a little creative. So I dusted off my Sony 90mm Macro lens. The results were simply stunning, and provided me...