Savannah, GA

Amiri Geuka Farris’s “Dreaming Savannah” Exhibit at Grand Bohemian Gallery

By Abigail Woods
southmag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Bohemian Gallery, conveniently located in The Mansion on Forsyth Park, will continue its 2021 Savannah Series showcasing talented local artists with a special solo exhibit featuring work by Amiri Geuka Farris. The exhibit will feature Farris’s signature multimedia work, which is defined by vivid colors and layered textures. This series includes paintings inspired through the act of finding a visual intimacy within daily life of exploring Savannah and the sea islands. These works of art capture ambiguous moments of nature, fused through the artistic practice, emerging as colorful paintings and assemblages capturing a moment in time. This show, which is free and open to the public, is the second exhibit in the 2021 Savannah Series.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bohemian#Smithsonian#Exhibitions#Street Art#Hotel Art#American Art#Performance Art#Public Art#Grand Bohemian Gallery#Scad#Southern#Kitchen Cooking School#Artful Wellness Center#The Kessler Collection#Poseidon Spa#Casimir S Lounge#Redefined Bohemian Luxury#Inspired Experiences#Stunning Spaces#Chic Design
