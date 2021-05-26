High school sports writing lacks pomp but offers plenty of memorable circumstance
With 50 years of journalism experience between them, the Star Tribune's David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen offer graduation season reflections about covering a sports world full of community, everyday athletes and occasional stars before their time with one common denominator: "Rarely,'' Jim says, "do you get a no-comment.''