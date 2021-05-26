Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school sports writing lacks pomp but offers plenty of memorable circumstance

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. With 50 years of journalism experience between them, the Star Tribune's David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen offer graduation season reflections about covering a sports world full of community, everyday athletes and occasional stars before their time with one common denominator: "Rarely,'' Jim says, "do you get a no-comment.''

www.startribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Sports Journalism#Star Sports#The Star Tribune#David Lavaque Miss#Star Tribune#Occasional Stars#Journalism Experience#Everyday Athletes#Talking Preps#Miss A#Time#Twitter Jimpaulsen#La#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Education
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
High School Sports
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
Related
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Busy weekend of high school sports

It was a busy weekend for Lakeview High School (LHS) sports, as three teams competed in state playoffs and championships and wrestling began its season. LHS sent five athletes to the @ State Championships on Saturday, May 22, at Union High School in Union. Overall the women’s team placed fourth in the states with Sammy Conley placing first in the state in the 100 meter hurdles.
Hammond, ILThe News-Gazette

High school sports extra: Q&A with ALAH softball's Makenzie Brown

Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior softball player MAKENZIE BROWN, a Tulsa signee who has tossed two no-hitters this season and boasts a 10-1 record and 0.31 ERA through 15 games:. ALAH started with three doubleheaders in its first four matchups, including back-to-back on April 16 and...
Maryland StateWTOP

Championships for high school sports in Maryland are back

For the first time since the pandemic began, high school athletes in Maryland will be able to compete in championships. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association overwhelmingly approved tournaments for lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field that would begin early next month for regional play. The state...
High Schoolheraldmailmedia.com

High school spring sports to hold postseason and championships, per MPSSAA

High school spring sports in Maryland will be permitted to hold a postseason and championship contests, according to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The vote was 57-1 in favor of returning to a championship format. Playoffs and state championships will commence on June 5 and run until June...
High Schooltimestelegram.com

High school sports scoreboard for May 27

CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD/SHARON SPRINGS 13, OPPENHEIM-EPHRATAH-ST. JOHNSVILLE 4. Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 4-1 in the middle of the third. Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville (3-5) – Dylan Barnes single, sacrifice fly, two RBI; Jesse Walrath, Hunter Smith, Colton Christensen, Tristan Stever each singled. Cherry...
Barnesville, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Physicals being offered for 2021-22 school sports

Ohio Hills Health Services will be conducting physicals for all students who will be participating in sports for the 2021-22 school year on June 9, 10, 16 and 17. The physicals will take place at Barnesville High School. After registering in the main lobby, students will be directed to the auditorium where social distancing guidelines will be followed, and a group of four students will be called at a time to the gym.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

High schools begin season 4 sports

As season three high school sports come to an end, the fourth and final sports season is already in progress. At an unusual time of the year, with a shorter, concise season, basketball, swimming and wrestling got in their first practice Monday. The end of the season is June 26.
High SchoolMinneapolis Star Tribune

Podcast: Prep hockey coach resigns under a cloud, promising recruit tests new Gopher coach's in-state appeal

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Controversial boys' hockey coach Mike Randolph steps down amid an investigation,Trejuan Holloman steps up as a possible Gopher, and the Minnesota State High School League is showing financial improvement. The Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque dissect it all in the latest Talking Preps.
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Marysville High School polo player finds love for the sport

Not long after landing in South Carolina, the Sutter Buttes Polo team pulled off a shocking victory, as a seven seed upsetting second-seeded Houston, on Tuesday. The victory qualified Sutter Buttes into the semifinals where it lost to Maryland to finish third out of the seven-team tournament, made up of areas throughout the nation.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Zach Parise's 'exit interview' and a visit with Twins' outfielder Rob Refsnyder

Intro: The Wild had a series of end-of-year interview sessions with players on Tuesday, including forward Zach Parise. His future will be a big question during the offseason — even after he said Tuesday that he plans to be here for the foreseeable future. You'll hear Michael Rand's thoughts as well as audio of several interesting things Parise had to say.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Mitch Garver: Likely to miss time

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Garver (groin) is being evaluated at a local hospital after leaving Tuesday's game and won't "be catching for awhile," Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 30-year-old was initially diagnosed with a bruised left groin after being struck by a foul tip during the...
East Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

High School Sports 5-19

(HOI) -- On the first dry night of the week, we've got plenty of high school highlights from all over the Heart of Illinois. On the baseball diamond, Normal Community blanked rival Normal West 4-0 to stake their claim for first place in the Big 12. Elsewhere, East Peoria manufactured just enough offense to stay unbeaten in Mid-Illini play with a 2-0 win over Morton.