Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The World's Two Oldest Common Loons Are a Couple—and Amazing Parents

By Rachel Fritts Editorial Intern, Audubon magazine
National Audubon Society
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. It’s 1987, and night has fallen at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. A refuge biologist is out on the water armed with a spotlight and a net. He catches sight of his target—a Common Loon chick—and lets out a soft hoot. Attracted by the call, the dark, fuzzy chick swims toward what it believes to be its parents. When it gets close enough to the boat to realize it’s been deceived, the chick dives down . . . straight into the net hidden below the water.

www.audubon.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Birds#Common People#Lost World#Wildlife Biologists#Abj#Male Common Loons#Common Coast#Spanish#Baby Loons#Banded Loons#Adult Banded Juveniles#Seney Year#Chicks#Loon Parents#Confirmed Grandparents#Breeding Pairs#Females#Males#Adulthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsTree Hugger

Red-Bellied Lemur Baby Born at UK Zoo

When the fluffy rare red-bellied lemur baby made an appearance at the Chester Zoo in the U.K., the little one was estimated to weigh about 70 grams. That’s about as much as a banana.﻿﻿. The lemur baby was actually born about six weeks ago, but it was so well hidden...
Animalsnorthernwilds.com

Life with Loons

Loons have been a part of the northwestern Ontario outdoor experience for as long as I can remember. The haunting sound of the loon call, and the way it echoes through the lake, is something that stays with anyone who has experienced it. Loons are a beautiful bird in the...
SportsPosted by
Deseret News

Presenting the world’s oldest heli-skier

On a crisp, clear, blue-sky day this past April, a helicopter belonging to Powderbird Helicopter Skiing dropped Junior Bounous atop the American Fork Twin Peaks, at 11,489 feet the highest point on the Little Cottonwood Canyon ridge. When he set off down the mountain he skied straight into a Guinness...
DrinksDaily Beast

Reinventing the World’s Oldest Spirit for the Modern Drinker

In 2007, Nader Muaddi moved from his home in Philadelphia to the West Bank to work with an organization that focused on displacement and resettlement. He’s still there—with a wife, two daughters and a new business in Beit Jala, a village just northwest of Bethlehem. It’s called Arak Muaddi, and is possibly the newest brand of what’s possibly the world’s oldest spirit.
AnimalsDaily Gazette

Greenpoint: Bald and beautiful — eagles still a treat

I’ve been watching the bald eagles around here for more than 30 years, stopping to look as they circle over our house, admiring the way they swoop into the lake to grab a fish, watching the young ones grow up and fly away. They are majestic birds, beautiful in flight...
Sciencehot96.com

Salt erosion decaying world’s oldest cave painting at rapid pace

MAROS, Indonesia (Reuters) – A cave painting on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, believed to be the world’s oldest, is decaying at a rapid pace because of salt erosion likely caused by climate change, archaeologists have warned. The painting of a group of therianthropes, or humans with animal characteristics, appearing...
Petsfox5ny.com

Giant river otter resurfaces in Argentina; experts thought it was locally extinct

CHACO PROVENCE, Argentina - A giant river otter hadn’t been spotted inside El Impenetrable National Park in more than 30 years, but that all changed on May 16. Sebastian Di Martino, conservation director of the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, was kayaking that day when he came upon the otter in the Bermejo River. Prior to that, experts believed the creature to be locally extinct.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

The “Big Five” Are No Longer Animals to Hunt, But to Photograph

From now on, the big five will no longer refer to the most challenging animals to hunt in Africa — instead, it will celebrate the top five endangered animals to photograph. A group of photographers and conservationists recently came together to redefine the centuries-old big five as the “New Big 5,” and they hope this will help bring attention to how desperately some of the world’s endangered animals need our conservation efforts.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

World's tiniest pig, once thought extinct, returning to the wild

The shy, 10-inch-tall pygmy hog, "rediscovered" in 1971, is steadily increasing in number due to captive breeding in its native India. Mumbai, IndiaIn the thick, tall grasslands of the Himalaya foothills lives the endangered pygmy hog, a species so small its piglets can fit in your pocket. Standing about 10 inches tall, the shy animal once roamed the border regions of India, Nepal, and Bhutan, snuffling about for insects and tubers.
AnimalsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Animalspowerofpositivity.com

South African Rescue Dedicated to Saving Vervet Monkeys

While vervet monkeys haven’t been classified as endangered, they have started to disappear gradually due to human activities. Found in East and Southern Africa, these monkeys tend to live in areas up to 4,000 meters in altitude. However, the ones living close to civilization have been viewed as pests by humans, unfortunately.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

The World's Oldest Water Lies Deep Below Canada And Is 2 Billion Years Old

The world's oldest known water was found in an ancient pool below Canada in 2016, and is at least 2 billion years old. Back in 2013 scientists found water dating back about 1.5 billion years at the Kidd Mine in Ontario, but in 2016, deeper investigation revealed an even older source buried underground. The initial discovery of the ancient liquid in 2013 came at a depth of around 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) in an underground tunnel in the mine. But the extreme depth of the mine – which at 3.1 kilometers (1.9 miles) is the deepest base metal mine in the world –...
Animalsinsideedition.com

Once Thought Extinct, the World's Rarest and Smallest Hog Makes a Comeback

The “pygmy hog,” the world’s rarest and smallest hog thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1971, is thriving and surviving in the tall grasslands in Manas National Park, according to experts at the Smithsonian Institute. Described by researchers as a shy and somewhat secretive species, these pygmy...