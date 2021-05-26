The World's Two Oldest Common Loons Are a Couple—and Amazing Parents

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. It’s 1987, and night has fallen at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. A refuge biologist is out on the water armed with a spotlight and a net. He catches sight of his target—a Common Loon chick—and lets out a soft hoot. Attracted by the call, the dark, fuzzy chick swims toward what it believes to be its parents. When it gets close enough to the boat to realize it’s been deceived, the chick dives down . . . straight into the net hidden below the water.