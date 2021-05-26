Vermont to receive $157, 500 from online vaping retailers
Settlements Resolve Violations of State’s Delivery Sales Ban and Consumer Protection Act. Vermont Business Magazine Attorney General TJ Donovan today announced that his office has reached settlements with nine different online sellers of electronic cigarettes for violations of Vermont’s Delivery Sales Ban and Vermont’s Consumer Protection Act. Under the settlements, the companies resolved claims that they sold electronic cigarettes, e-liquids, or other tobacco paraphernalia to individual consumers.vermontbiz.com