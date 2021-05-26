Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Heads to Emo Summer Camp in New 'Love Race' Video

By Jon Blistein
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly has dropped a wild new video for his recent single “Love Race,” featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens. Co-directed by MGK and Isaac Rentz, the video is set at an emo summer camp — dubbed Emo Pointe — and pays gleeful homage to Eighties teen slasher flicks. Co-starring popular influencers like Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck, the clip follows a menacing, masked killer as he offs his victims in increasingly ridiculous ways (e.g., tossing an alligator into someone’s tent and ripping off a counselor’s arm and slapping him silly with it). The “Love Race” video also features Quinn and Travis Barker, who perform the song with Machine Gun Kelly in a cabin.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Alissa Violet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clip#Guns#Slasher Flicks#Mgk#Emo Summer Camp#Love Race#Video#Song#Killer#Corpse Husband#Gleeful Homage#Teen#Alligator#Minneapolis#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Westfield, INimdb.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Love to the Stage During Indy 500 Weekend

Cheers erupted and sparks flew as Machine Gun Kelly brought a very special guest onstage with him at a show during the Indy 500 weekend: His girlfriend, Megan Fox. The two appeared together as he performed at Barstool Sports' party at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. on Friday, May 28. The 31-year-old rocker briefly puffed on what appeared to be a cigarette and handed it to the 35-year-old actress, who also took a puff, after which he began performing his song "I Think I'm Okay." "She came out after everyone was chanting 'Megan' for some time," an eyewitness told E! News. "Then she did stay on the stage in the background for the whole song." The...
Beauty & FashionSouthwest Daily News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'like to match'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox like to "match" their nails. The 'I Think I'm OKAY' star and his 35-year-old actress girlfriend have been rocking bold nails this awards season, with the former opting for extremely-long claws for Thursday night 's (27.05.21) iHeartRadio Music Awards. And the pair's nail artist,...
Los Angeles, CAElle

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Matched in Barbie Pink at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a splash at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday when they were photographed touching tongues on the red carpet. Tonight, they had their second awards show date of the week at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Kelly did not have a black tongue this time, but he and Fox were still affectionate in front of the cameras, with Kelly seemingly kissing the back of Fox's head in one shot.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Megan Fox on Their First Anniversary of This Sexy Milestone

One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate a major milestone in his relationship with the 34-year-old Transformers actress. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary of her uttering those three all-important little words to him. "she said 'i love you' one year ago today," Machine Gun Kelly adorably wrote. Fans were understandably touched and impressed by his post, given that this isn't always a moment that couples remember to celebrate. "Ladies He Remembered This [Date]," one fan commented. "We Will Not...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Pulled Over on Motorcycle

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might be a ride or die couple on a typical day, but in this case they’re more like … ride and get fined. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … MGK was driving his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in Sherman Oaks, CA with Megan on the back seat when an LAPD officer pulled ’em over.
Beauty & Fashion940wfaw.com

Machine Gun Kelly Romances Megan Fox With Date Night Out

Machine Gun Kelly took his girlfriend, Megan Fox out to celebrate earlier this week. The couple is mostly spotted at large events, but when they are together, they dress fashion forward. To celebrate her 35th birthday, he took her to dinner in Santa Monica wearing a skintight, blue turtleneck, with...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Sleeping With Sirens’ New Song ‘Bloody Knuckles’ Is a Pop-Enthused Banger

Sleeping With Sirens have released an anthemic new track, "Bloody Knuckles," marking the first original new song from the post-hardcore group to be released this year. The band maximizes their use of the brief three-and-a-half-minute runtime, engaging in a playful tug of war between bouncing pop, textured modern electronic elements and seething heaviness that lies beneath it all and bubbles up to work both in harmony with the hookier aspect of "Bloody Knuckles" and to add a defined edge.
Celebritiesstarlocalmedia.com

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox mark milestone in relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have marked a year since they first said "I love you". The couple celebrated a major milestone in their relationship on Tuesday (25.05.21) and Kelly took to Twitter to acknowledge the day with his millions of followers. In the sweet post, he wrote: "she...
MusicDartmouth

Machine Gun Kelly reaches new depths in 'Tickets to My Downfall'

The artist’s latest venture transcends genre and explores emotional vulnerability. Machine Gun Kelly’s newest album transcends his former rap concentration and launches the artist into his newest exploration: pop-punk. Based heavily on popular music of the early 2000s, “Tickets to My Downfall” marks the genre’s return to popularity with a new edge that makes it stronger than before. With over 66 million streams, Kelly has seen more commercial success from this album than any of his previous work, proving his versatility by successfully making the difficult jump to a new genre.
Beauty & FashionAllure

We Love Machine Gun Kelly's One-Handed, Super Long Stiletto Manicure

These hot pink and black press-ons designed by Brittney Boyce definitely make for a rockstar-approved mani. Machine Gun Kelly knows a thing or two about popping nail art. The musician tends to have fun with his manicures, whether he goes for chalk white with graphic designs or metallic pink hues. There's even an Instagram page dedicated to his hands that also documents plenty of these fire manicures. Now, for the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards, the rock star took it a step further with a one-handed stiletto manicure.