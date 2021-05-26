NOC Exclusive Interview: ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Actor, Andrea Andrade

Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga’s likability isn’t enough to keep this plodding entry in the smash horror series afloat. Several movies into the Conjuring universe, we’ve mostly separated the real life grifters Ed and Lorraine Warren from the America’s Mom and Dad version of them on screen. If the movies work, it’s because stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga bring warmth and gravitas to them. They sell the hell out of the bullshit their characters are peddling, whereas the real-life Warrens often came off as prickly and defensive in interviews, offended that anyone would dare to question their dubious authority. Wilson and Farmiga can only do so much, however, and it’s not enough to save The Conjuring: the Devil Made Me Do It, a by-the-numbers snooze that trades in haunted house horror for a supernatural police procedural.