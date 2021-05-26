Cancel
Clemson, SC

I will say this

 16 days ago

He's seems to be as unlucky as anyone I've seen with regards to injuries. Seems like he's lost an average of 3 starters each year the last 3 years to injury, before the season got underway. If it is true that the team was divided or against Monte, my guess...

Monte Lee
Clemson, SC Posted by
AllClemson

Monday Morning Reset: Postseason Begins Now for Clemson

From John Rittman's softball team to Monte Lee's baseball squad, postseason play essentially begins this week. Sure, Clemson's baseball team still has three regular-season games remaining, but after dropping two of three at FSU over the weekend, there is no more room for error if the Tigers want to make it to the NCAA tournament.
Clemson, SC Posted by
AllClemson

Clemson Softball NCAA Tournament Bound

The Clemson Tiger softball team continued their historic 2021 season, as they were selected for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were seemingly snubbed by the committee, who instead of awarding the regular-season ACC Champions a host spot, chose to send the Tigers to the Tuscaloosa Regional—as the No. 2 seed. The Tigers open play against Troy at 3 p.m. Friday.
Clemson, SC

Clemson football: USA Today continues to hate Tigers in updated rankings

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) passes during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. The Clemson football program has proven to be one of the most consistent powerhouses in all of College Football over more than the last half-decade. The Tigers have made six-straight CFB...
Posted by
The Clemson Insider

Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success. The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.
Clemson, SC

Men's Golf - regional

Not the start ole nervous nellie was hoping for but they're starting to bring it back some. Lots of red on the inward half boys. Way too much green. We were 6th at the turn but irrelevant for now. Kent st and NC State are on fire throwing darts. Kent...
Clemson, SC

Got this from Wiki

Michael Bellamy (born October 16, 1991) is a former American football running back. He spent time in college with Fort Valley State. He played the Clemson Tigers football team in 2011, but was ruled academically ineligible for the 2012 fall semester.[1] He then enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, where he took part in off-season practice but was eventually dismissed for an undisclosed violation of team policy.[2] He subsequently enrolled at Eastern Arizona College, where he played for the 2012 season, before transferring to the historically black Fort Valley State.[3]
Clemson, SC

Clemson softball hitting the road for first NCAA Tournament regional

The ACC regular-season champs are headed to Tuscaloosa in their first NCAA Tournament appearance. Clemson softball is going to No. 3 national seed Alabama, in a regional also with Troy and Alabama State. They will open with Troy at 3 p.m. on Friday (ESPN3). John Rittman's Tigers wrapped a 42-6...
Clemson, SC

You have just made my point.

Having a good regular season doesn’t count because we lost a few games in a row. Finishing well in the ACC doesn’t count because the ACC is awful. Re: I find it both sad and predictable that a player entering the transfer portal. Re: I find it both sad and...
Clemson, SC

TNET: Four-star DE excited about meeting Clemson coaches at Elite Retreat

After picking up a Clemson offer in February, Boonville (MO) four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak included Clemson in his top schools list in April. The Tigers are hoping to secure another major defensive line prospect to add to their arsenal, and the Elite Retreat will give them a chance to host one of their major targets. Full Story »
Clemson, SC

Re: Is Don Munson writing the softball stories.

“The No. 13-ranked Clemson bats went cold on Championship Saturday, dropping the ACC Tournament Final to the Duke Blue Devils, who won the championship in just the fourth year in program history. Despite out-hitting the Blue Devils 3-2, the Tigers were unable to string any hits together and push any...
Clemson, SC Posted by
The Clemson Insider

Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month. Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.
Clemson, SC

Re: Absolutely

College is different than MLB as far as atmosphere. What FSU is unique (like singing the Canadian national anthem). It’s different, but neat in that it’s their thing. FSU has traditionally had some of the best college baseball fans in the country. Honestly, Doug Kingsmore has been like a funeral home for awhile now. And yes ,I attend now and when it used to rock.
Clemson, SC

No. 10 Seminoles score four in eighth inning, defeat Clemson 9-6

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Pinch-hitter Davis Hare lined a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift No. 10 Florida State to a 9-6 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-19 overall and 19-14 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 24-23 overall and 16-17 in ACC play.
Clemson, SC

Re: TNET: Seminoles edge Tigers late to take series

.and we have to beat duke 2 out of 3 just to have a winning season. wow. Well this team that is AVG talent wise and very poorly coached at least is making the games interesting. Next season should be a little better but this is Clemson Baseball as long...
Florida State

Clemson defeats Florida State, 9-5, to even up series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score and three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good in its 9-5 victory over No. 10 Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 24-22 overall and 16-16 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 27-19 overall and 18-14 in ACC play.
Posted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.