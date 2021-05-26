Cancel
The King Tide is Coming to New Jersey, Officials Ask Residents to Take Pictures

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to extraordinarily high tides New Jersey may get this week, officials are asking residents to take pictures of any flooding they may come across in their neighborhoods. The photos are submitted to the MyCoast NJ site where they will be used to correlate the weather and tidal information. According to the website, the ‘MyCoast: New Jersey portal is used to collect and analyze photos of coastal events and places. Photos are linked to data about weather and tides to create reports that help stakeholders like government agencies, business owners, and residents to understand coastal change and make informed decisions.’ New Jersey is the 10th state to join the site and its efforts.

www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
