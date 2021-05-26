Cancel
Humilitarian to drop new EP

By Philly Weekly Staff
Cover picture for the articleHumilitarian, Philly’s five-piece rock group with a sound drawn from jam-band psychedelia and crunchy alt-rock, laced with touches of funk, jazz and indie rock, will release its sophomore EP, “Head in a Jar,” on May 28. Follow the band on Instagram, @humilitarian_phl, and Facebook, @humilitarian.phl, or check out their music on Bandcamp.

