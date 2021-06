Of the 14 Los Angeles Dodgers players currently on the injured list, three are everyday players and one — Corey Seager — still faces a long road ahead. Seager sustained a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand after being hit by a pitch on May 15, and he was placed on the 10-day IL the following day. Surgery is not required, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts projected Seager would miss a minimum of four weeks.