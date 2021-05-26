Illinois Lawmakers Aiming To Eliminate Hair Discrimination In Schools

June 7, 2021 – Legislation addressing mental health emergencies is headed to the Governor’s desk. The bill requires local government to coordinate their 9-1-1 systems with the new suicide prevention hotline 9-8-8 that kicks off next summer. The idea is to get people the particular help they need. It’s prompted by the 2021 death of Stephon Watts, an autistic Calumet City teen and the advocacy of his family says Representative Kelly Cassidy of Chicago.