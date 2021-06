Alessandro Cortini is perhaps best known as a regular contributor to, and touring member of, Nine Inch Nails. But he’s quite an accomplished artist in his own right. He’s released a number of instrumental albums over the years that seem equally inspired by John Carpenter’s ‘80s movie scores as experimental works from artists like Suzanne Ciani. While some of his projects, like Avanti, are all about pushing one particular instrument to its limits, his new album Scuro Chiaro (out June 11th) pulls from across his extensive synthesizer collection, which would inspire uncontrollable envy in most synth nerds.