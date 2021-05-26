Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwell, MA

Norwell Recreation holds fishing derby, announces results

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norwell Recreation Fishing Derby was held at Jacobs Pond on May 22. A total of 188 anglers of all ages pre-registered to participate in this Norwell tradition after the cancellation of the 2020 event. Participants adhered to safety guidelines at Jacobs Pond as largemouth bass, pickerel, bluegill, perch and a black bullhead catfish jumped out of the pond. Nearly 40 fish were measured by Norwell Recreation Superintendent George Grey with the award for longest overall fish and the grand prize going to Norwell ninth grade student Connor O’Hare for reeling in a 20-and-one half inch pickerel. Harris Stone, a Norwell pre-kindergarten student took home the prize for smallest fish caught and measured a six-and-one eighth inch bluegill.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Norwell, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Madden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Tackle#Catfish#Largemouth Bass#Clean Harbors#Green Crew Landscaping#Norwell Package And#General Stores#Norwell Fire Department#Norwell Police Department#Bluegill#Perch#Pickerel#Belsan Bait#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Norwell, MAPatriot Ledger

Norwell town meeting halts 40B projects during chilly 5-hour session

NORWELL — Town residents resoundingly defeated two measures to bring any affordable housing to Norwell during a five-hour town meeting, Saturday, behind the Norwell Middle School. Norwell Town Administrator Peter Morin said it was the longest and best-attended town meeting in recent memory, with 451 people attending under an expansive...