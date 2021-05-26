Norwell Recreation holds fishing derby, announces results

The Norwell Recreation Fishing Derby was held at Jacobs Pond on May 22. A total of 188 anglers of all ages pre-registered to participate in this Norwell tradition after the cancellation of the 2020 event. Participants adhered to safety guidelines at Jacobs Pond as largemouth bass, pickerel, bluegill, perch and a black bullhead catfish jumped out of the pond. Nearly 40 fish were measured by Norwell Recreation Superintendent George Grey with the award for longest overall fish and the grand prize going to Norwell ninth grade student Connor O’Hare for reeling in a 20-and-one half inch pickerel. Harris Stone, a Norwell pre-kindergarten student took home the prize for smallest fish caught and measured a six-and-one eighth inch bluegill.